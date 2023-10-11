Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.45. 2,833,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.