Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. 460,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,114. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

