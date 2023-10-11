Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 497,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

