Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 1,857,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

