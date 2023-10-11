Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,042 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,361,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,546,500. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

