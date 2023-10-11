Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,768. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.