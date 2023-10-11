Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,059.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,833.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

