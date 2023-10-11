Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

NYSE MA traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.36. The stock had a trading volume of 391,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,393. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

