Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $299.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

