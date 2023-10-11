Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 390,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

