Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 11,664 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 812,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

