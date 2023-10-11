Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 2,323,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

