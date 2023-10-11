Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 458,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,246. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.