Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.58. 248,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,778. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.95 and a 200 day moving average of $456.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

