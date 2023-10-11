Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.18. 56,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,407. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.70 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

