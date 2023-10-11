Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 462 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $642.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,726. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $678.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

