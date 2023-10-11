Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. 1,508,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

