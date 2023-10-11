Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

WMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,939. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

