XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 2,538,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,434,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $698.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

