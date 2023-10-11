XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of XWELL in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

XWEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 4,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,408. XWELL has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 95.06%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XWELL will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XWEL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XWELL during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

