Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Shares of YAMCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

