Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 28,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.