Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

