Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $157,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 5,502,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,876,657. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

