Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 96,785 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 248.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200,572 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,778. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $58.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

