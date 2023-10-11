Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 7.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 238,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

