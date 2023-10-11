Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 561,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,057,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,892,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

