Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,322 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. 400,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

