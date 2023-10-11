Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. 549,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,482. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

