Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. 325,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.