Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.62 and last traded at $108.49. 257,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,474,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.