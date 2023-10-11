Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

