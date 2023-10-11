ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVSA traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 7,888,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,144. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ZyVersa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

