ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVSA traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 7,888,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,144. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ZyVersa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

