19,641 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 86,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,853. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

