22,343 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 361,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

