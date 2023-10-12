2,528 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,313. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

