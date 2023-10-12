3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 573.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.00.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

