3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 573.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.00.
About 3i Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.