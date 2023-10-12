4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 2,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $441.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

