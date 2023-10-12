570 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

