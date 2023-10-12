776 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $276.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

