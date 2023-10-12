847 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 67,639 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.70. The stock had a trading volume of 232,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

