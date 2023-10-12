AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

