AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.17. 605,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,135,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
