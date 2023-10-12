Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 188,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,068. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.