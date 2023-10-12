Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.68. 68,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 568,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.