Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 125348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

