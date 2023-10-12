Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 43,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,081,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

