Adient plc to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $57,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after buying an additional 699,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

