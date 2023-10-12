Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,676. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.73 and its 200 day moving average is $464.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

