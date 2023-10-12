Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $110.83. 21,061,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,615,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,412.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.